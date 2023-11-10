Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WES. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

