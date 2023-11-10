Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,148 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 134,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,417. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.