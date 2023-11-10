Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.69. 282,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,586. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $253.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

