Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,423 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.82. 193,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,621. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.88 and a 200 day moving average of $480.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $336.15 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

