Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

