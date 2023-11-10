Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,624 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 364,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,466 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,665. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

