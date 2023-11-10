AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.32

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 456388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

AvePoint Trading Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,303.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,303.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,695,113 shares of company stock worth $100,205,991 in the last three months. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AvePoint by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvePoint by 949.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 274.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,267 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

