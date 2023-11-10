AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:AGT opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.48) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £917.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,683.33 and a beta of 0.78. AVI Global Trust has a one year low of GBX 179.78 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 206.50 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at AVI Global Trust

In related news, insider Neil Galloway purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($36,291.82). Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.