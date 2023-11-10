AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,531.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AvidXchange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 221,113 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,563,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

