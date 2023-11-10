Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASM. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

