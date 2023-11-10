B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.