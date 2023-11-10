B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bowlero in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bowlero Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BOWL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bowlero has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

