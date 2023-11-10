B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after purchasing an additional 198,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after acquiring an additional 84,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,368,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 645,928 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

