B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02), reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.63. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

