Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BW opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $535,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 88,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 65,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

