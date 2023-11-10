Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 2,300 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,277 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,308.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565,586 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,079,000 after purchasing an additional 550,762 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 389,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,698. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.