Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,583. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,223 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

