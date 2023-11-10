Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $406.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,202. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $419.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

