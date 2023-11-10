Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 5,403 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 293,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,454. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

