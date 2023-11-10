Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 314,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 123,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 562,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 100,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

