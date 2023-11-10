Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 2,438 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,301,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,200,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

