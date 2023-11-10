Balboa Wealth Partners Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $761,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,490. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

