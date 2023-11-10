Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 16,828 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.35% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 11,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,573. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.