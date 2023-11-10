Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 2,574 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,527. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

