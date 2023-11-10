Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 5,130 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

CR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

