Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $164.70. 546,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $443.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.61.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

