Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. 10,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,884. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

