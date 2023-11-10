Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in GSK were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 611,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. GSK’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

