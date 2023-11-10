Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.45. 308,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.