Balboa Wealth Partners Has $239,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. 517,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,421. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

