Balboa Wealth Partners Has $240,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $149.07. 479,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

