Balboa Wealth Partners Has $243,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV remained flat at $59.44 during trading on Friday. 256,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

