Balboa Wealth Partners Has $249,000 Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arch Resources were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $28,964.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.50. 23,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

