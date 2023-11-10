Balboa Wealth Partners Has $291,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

