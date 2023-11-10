Balboa Wealth Partners Has $292,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $370.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.34 and its 200 day moving average is $394.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

