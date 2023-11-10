Balboa Wealth Partners Has $295,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. 397,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,996. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

