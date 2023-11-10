Balboa Wealth Partners Has $323,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.92. 210,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,539. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

