Balboa Wealth Partners Has $400,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IFRA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,662 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

