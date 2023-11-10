Balboa Wealth Partners Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ventas were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $185,774,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,012.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ventas by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,292,000 after buying an additional 970,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 241,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4,212.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

