Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $247,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

