Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $453,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $32,740,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. 243,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

