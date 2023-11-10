Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $518,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,912,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

