Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.42. 287,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

