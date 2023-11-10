Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $267,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 61,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,764. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.