Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

