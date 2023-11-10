Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 380 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 390,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,063. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

