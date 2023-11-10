Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 716 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 2,687,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,045,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

