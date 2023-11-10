Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 3,199 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 310,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

