Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 39,616 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,700.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 360,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,979. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

