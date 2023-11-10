Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 516 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,772. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $632.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $8,442,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

